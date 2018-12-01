Express (EXPR) Issues Earnings Results

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. Express had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.09. Express has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 98,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Express by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 300,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Express by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 687,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 590,896 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

