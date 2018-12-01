Express (EXPR) Shares Down 5.3%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.16. 4,474,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 2,209,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.46 million. Express had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.78%. Express’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at $12,679,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,773,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 897,275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Express by 204.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 836,893 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 150.1% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 661,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 611.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 687,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 590,896 shares in the last quarter.

About Express (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

