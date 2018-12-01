Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.1% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,710 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,906.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,718 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $114,974,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $95,032,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,846.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 7,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $619,838.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,940 shares in the company, valued at $16,408,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 9,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $746,620.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,656.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,758 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $332.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.82.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

