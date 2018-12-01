Fabrinet (FN) CFO Toh-Seng Ng Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $1,581,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 379,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,243. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $17,050,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fabrinet by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 84,674 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fabrinet to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

