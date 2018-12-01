Fabrinet (FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.93. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.28 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

FN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Fabrinet stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.73. 379,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,243. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $1,581,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,818. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 33,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,560 shares of company stock worth $7,296,923. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,050,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.