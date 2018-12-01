FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (FANUY) vs. Integral Technologies (ITKG) Financial Analysis

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) and Integral Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITKG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Technologies has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Integral Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 25.07% 12.91% 11.08% Integral Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Integral Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and Integral Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR $6.56 billion 5.03 $1.64 billion $0.85 20.04 Integral Technologies $70,000.00 138.65 -$5.67 million N/A N/A

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Integral Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Integral Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Integral Technologies does not pay a dividend. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR beats Integral Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

Integral Technologies Company Profile

Integral Technologies, Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of its ElectriPlast technologies in the United States. It offers ElectriPlast, an electrically and thermally conductive resin-based material that can be molded into various shapes and sizes associated with plastics and rubbers. The company's products are used in batteries, antennas, electronics shielding, lighting/LED circuitry, motors, switch actuators, resistors, medical devices, thermal management, toys, cable connector bodies, and other applications. Integral Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

