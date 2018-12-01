Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $376.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,219 shares of company stock worth $57,851. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,699,000 after buying an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,074,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 660,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 201,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 474,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 37,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

