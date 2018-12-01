Fc Global Realty (FCRE) & Edap Tms (EDAP) Critical Survey

Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ:FCRE) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fc Global Realty and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.47%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Fc Global Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Edap Tms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fc Global Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms $40.74 million 1.90 -$760,000.00 ($0.01) -266.70

Fc Global Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

Profitability

This table compares Fc Global Realty and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fc Global Realty N/A N/A N/A Edap Tms -3.93% -4.08% -2.17%

About Fc Global Realty

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

