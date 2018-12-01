FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 22.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

HYD opened at $60.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $63.12.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.2447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

