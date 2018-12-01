FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,388,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,149,634,000 after purchasing an additional 881,831 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,497,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,295,000 after purchasing an additional 137,063 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 796,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $182.67 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.96 and a fifty-two week high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

