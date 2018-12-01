FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $61.36 and a 52-week high of $80.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/fdx-advisors-inc-reduces-position-in-lamar-advertising-co-lamr.html.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.