Ferroglobe (GSM) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

GSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $388.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth $114,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $161,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 44.6% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.