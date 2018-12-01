FIL Ltd Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,890 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.21% of CVS Health worth $169,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,770,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,701,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,908,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $637,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,358,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $537,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $332,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

CVS opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

