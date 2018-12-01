FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 350,076 Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 350,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 43,103 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 427,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 977.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 146,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

