Financial Analysis: Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) vs. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (COKE)

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola European Partners $12.50 billion 1.88 $777.64 million $2.39 20.31 Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $4.32 billion 0.46 $96.53 million N/A N/A

Coca-Cola European Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola European Partners 6.26% 16.36% 6.01% Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 1.83% 7.06% 1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola European Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Coca-Cola European Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Coca-Cola European Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Coca-Cola European Partners has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Coca-Cola European Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Coca-Cola European Partners has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola European Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners beats Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. IT operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on May 28, 2016 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks. It also sells its products to other Coca-Cola bottlers; and post-mix products that are dispensed through equipment, which mixes the fountain syrup with carbonated or still water enabling fountain retailers to sell finished products to consumers in cups or glasses. In addition, the company distributes products for various other beverage brands that include Dr Pepper, Sundrop, and Monster Energy. It sells and distributes its products directly to retail stores and other outlets, which comprise food markets, institutional accounts, and vending machine outlets. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.