Financial Analysis: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) vs. InterCloud Systems (ICLD)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 2 8 1 0 1.91 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus price target of $35.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and InterCloud Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $610.52 million 6.19 $75.02 million $0.81 42.94 InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.00 -$44.33 million N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. InterCloud Systems does not pay a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.36% 14.15% 5.25% InterCloud Systems -26.68% N/A -88.76%

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats InterCloud Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets. It also provides auction technology services for online bidding at live on site auctions. The company primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites worldwide. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

