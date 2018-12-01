Financial Comparison: Ducommun (DCO) and Nabtesco (NCTKF)

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and Nabtesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 2.94% 7.29% 2.95% Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ducommun has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabtesco has a beta of 11.66, suggesting that its share price is 1,066% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ducommun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ducommun and Nabtesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ducommun presently has a consensus target price of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and Nabtesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $558.18 million 0.80 $20.07 million $1.33 29.50 Nabtesco $2.26 billion 1.49 N/A N/A N/A

Ducommun has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabtesco.

Summary

Ducommun beats Nabtesco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial and military fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as the industrial automation, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. The Precision Equipment segment offers high precision reducers and actuators, wafer transfer units, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for industrial robots, machine tools, factory automation systems, electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. The Transport Equipment segment provides automatic door drive units, automobile air brake systems, automatic testing and training equipment, and remote control systems for railway vehicle, automobile, and marine vessels. The Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment segment offers flight control systems; various types of actuators; oil hydraulic drive motors; and various types of motors for aircraft, space, construction equipment, agricultural, and other vehicles. The Industrial Equipment segment provides automatic door systems, prosthetic products, automatic measuring and packing machines, multi-forming machines, and constant velocity joint processing machines for building and general industry, welfare, food, medicine, cleaning material, chemicals, precision equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

