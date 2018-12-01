Financial Review: Brady (BRC) & Powin Energy (PWON)

Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Brady has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powin Energy has a beta of -2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Powin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 8.15% 15.01% 10.70% Powin Energy -89.07% N/A -102.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brady and Powin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 1 2 0 0 1.67 Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brady currently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.43%. Given Brady’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brady is more favorable than Powin Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brady and Powin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.17 billion 1.95 $91.06 million $2.04 21.35 Powin Energy $5.17 million 14.88 -$15.54 million N/A N/A

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brady pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Powin Energy does not pay a dividend. Brady pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brady has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Summary

Brady beats Powin Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational signage, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Powin Energy Company Profile

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

