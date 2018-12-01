Financial Review: TMSR (TMSR) versus Global Cord Blood (CO)

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Global Cord Blood pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TMSR does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

TMSR has a beta of -1.69, indicating that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TMSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Global Cord Blood shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of TMSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TMSR and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMSR N/A -31.65% -16.85% Global Cord Blood 24.77% 7.53% 4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TMSR and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TMSR and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMSR N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $149.34 million 5.24 $37.79 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than TMSR.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats TMSR on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

