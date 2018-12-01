Financial Survey: Sally Beauty (SBH) and Star Group (SGU)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and Star Group (NYSE:SGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Sally Beauty has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sally Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Star Group pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sally Beauty does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sally Beauty and Star Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.93 billion 0.64 $258.04 million $2.16 9.77 Star Group $1.32 billion 0.39 $26.90 million N/A N/A

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sally Beauty and Star Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 4 6 0 0 1.60 Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.84%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Star Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Star Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 6.56% -82.55% 12.30% Star Group 3.64% 14.21% 6.20%

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Star Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as OPI, China Glaze, Wella, Clairol, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores with 2,883 stores in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and 880 company-operated stores located in Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Chile, and Peru under the Sally Beauty banner, as well as 19 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,200 company-operated stores with 1,099 located in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and 101 retail stores located in Canada under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 168 franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall name in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, and direct and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers ancillary home services, including home security and plumbing. As of September 30, 2017, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 455,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 74,000 customers on a delivery only basis. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

