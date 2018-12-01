Financial Survey: SINGAPORE TELEC/S (SGAPY) & SoftBank Group (SFTBY)

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINGAPORE TELEC/S 18.35% 10.53% 6.51% SoftBank Group 14.34% 20.95% 4.36%

Dividends

SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. SoftBank Group pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SINGAPORE TELEC/S and SoftBank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SINGAPORE TELEC/S and SoftBank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.93 billion 2.83 $4.02 billion N/A N/A SoftBank Group $82.70 billion 1.11 $9.78 billion $4.10 10.28

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than SINGAPORE TELEC/S.

About SINGAPORE TELEC/S

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

