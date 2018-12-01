FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $846,380.00 and approximately $1,262.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.02245085 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00125423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00195187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.08733201 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

