First Data (FDC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDC. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Data to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Data from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. First Data has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.04.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. First Data has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.94.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $654,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,718 shares of company stock worth $6,723,705. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in First Data by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Data by 7.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in First Data by 6.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in First Data by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Data by 17.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

