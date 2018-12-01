First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Sandler O’Neill

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

FFBC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

FFBC stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. First Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.74 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,764,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,002,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 202,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.