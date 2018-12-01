First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $52.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.14. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 39.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.65 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 384,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,421,131.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

