First Foundation Advisors Has $2.07 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,093,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,241,000 after purchasing an additional 803,731 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4,645.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.98 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

