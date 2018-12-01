First Foundation Advisors Has $2.77 Million Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Capital Group were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OAK. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OAK opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Oaktree Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.53%.

In other Oaktree Capital Group news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 408,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $1,801,577.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 1,006,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $15,123,622.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,684,477 shares of company stock worth $18,192,267 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have commented on OAK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Foundation Advisors Has $2.77 Million Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/first-foundation-advisors-has-2-77-million-position-in-oaktree-capital-group-llc-oak.html.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.