First Foundation Advisors Has $3.80 Million Stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $13.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

