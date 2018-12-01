First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Sold by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $6,226,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $373,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,954,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

FR opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.62.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,166.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

