First Merchants Co. (FRME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 target price on First Merchants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,228,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 420,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.04. 128,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,909. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

