First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,766,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $179,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMBI opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is a boost from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

FMBI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

