First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.30 Million Stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 56,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 748,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 540,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 298,381 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,676,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,263,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,151,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James G. Sartori sold 2,400 shares of Meridian Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of EBSB opened at $16.35 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $877.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

