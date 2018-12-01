First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of American Railcar Industries worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Railcar Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Railcar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Railcar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,836,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Railcar Industries by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARII opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.14. American Railcar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Railcar Industries, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 87.43%.

ARII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on American Railcar Industries from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

American Railcar Industries Company Profile

American Railcar Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures hopper and tank railcars in North America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Railcar Leasing, and Railcar Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures hopper railcars for shipping various dry bulk products, such as plastic pellets, as well as high-density products, including cement and sand; pressure tank railcars for transporting products comprising chlorine, anhydrous ammonia, liquid propane, and butane; and other types of railcars.

