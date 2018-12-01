FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Holdings Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,738,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,183,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,470,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,756,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,716,000 after purchasing an additional 223,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 76,111.3% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,464,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

