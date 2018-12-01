Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.23. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,901.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 223,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 210,031 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 183,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

