Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.26 Million Stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ingredion by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,648,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after acquiring an additional 660,285 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $60,506,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,392,000 after acquiring an additional 339,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ingredion by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 658,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $23,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $183,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

