Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $67.63 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,134. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $281.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.48 and a 12 month high of $285.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund-has-67-63-million-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.