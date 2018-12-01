FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.62 Million

Brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report $470.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $460.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.39 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $494.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLIR. William Blair upgraded FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $45.86. 1,581,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,030. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other FLIR Systems news, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,616.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,912 shares of company stock worth $2,787,277 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,826,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,374,000 after purchasing an additional 290,026 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,845,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,761,000 after purchasing an additional 222,104 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,090,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,581 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,232,000 after purchasing an additional 394,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

