Fmr LLC Acquires 1,250,473 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,473 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.95% of CVS Health worth $2,367,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,998,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,915 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,072,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,683 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after purchasing an additional 508,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,840,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $697,653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

