Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,357 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $379,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,694,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $279.18 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.68 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.19. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,661.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

