Fmr LLC Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,470,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,041 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $352,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,738,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,756,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,716,000 after purchasing an additional 223,160 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 76,111.3% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,464,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,887,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 426,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of FE opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

