Fortis (FTS) PT Raised to C$53.00 at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, www.baystreet.ca reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.56.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$46.15 on Thursday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$39.38 and a 1-year high of C$48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.65884537417187 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

