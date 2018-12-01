Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,216 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.89% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $275,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 70,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 297.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $307,728.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,681.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

