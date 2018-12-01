Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,724,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,221 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $255,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

CAH stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

