Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,197 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $298,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 16.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 372,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $77.74 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

In related news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/franklin-resources-inc-raises-stake-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.