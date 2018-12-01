Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 357,625 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.54% of T-Mobile Us worth $320,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $132,346,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 16,308.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,290,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7,776.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth approximately $62,594,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

In other news, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $141,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,335.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $698,821.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,478 shares in the company, valued at $29,768,527.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,814 shares of company stock worth $6,579,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

