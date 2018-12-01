Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,143 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $300,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $273,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 165.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,166 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Clarkson Capital cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

