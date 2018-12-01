Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,597 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,597 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,848,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,146 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,566,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 613.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,355,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,667,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.57. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $1,057,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $98,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 852,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,258. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

