Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in PlayAGS Inc (AGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 284,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 35.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,441,000 after purchasing an additional 396,153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 176.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 733,756 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in PlayAGS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 783,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 34.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 186,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $12,030,000.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $22.45 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

