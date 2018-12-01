FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrizo Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Carrizo Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRZO. BidaskClub lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

CRZO stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.28.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 144.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $190,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $697,495 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrizo Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.